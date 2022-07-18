Liverpool to earn eight times what they bought Ben Davies for in impending Rangers sale

Liverpool are set to make a significant profit from the sale of Ben Davies to Rangers, agreeing a £4m fee for the backup defender – eight times the £500,000 spent in January last year, as reported by The Athletic.

The Englishman was one of two emergency additions to the centre-half department in the winter window, including Ozan Kabak on loan, to reinforce a position devastated by an injury crisis.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez had been ruled out for the season at the time, leaving the Reds with more than an uphill battle to hold on to Champions League football let alone their league crown.

Whilst the former Preston North End man may look back on his time at Liverpool with a hint of regret given he failed to make a single appearance for the club, it’s far from a shabby move going to the Scottish top-flight and one that also benefits ourselves financially.

We at the Empire of the Kop would like to wish Davies all the very best of luck with his future in Scotland where we’ve no doubt his playing career will flourish once more.

