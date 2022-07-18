Neil Jones confirms two likely further exits from Liverpool this summer ‘with interest growing’ in 25-year-old star

Neil Jones has confirmed that further exits from Liverpool Football Club will take place in the summer window with both Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams attracting interest.

The Merseysiders were thought to be hopeful of earning as much as £15m for the former centre-half, though a suitable bid has yet to arrive.

“Both Phillips and Williams are expected to leave, with interest growing in the central defensive duo,” the journalist wrote for Goal. “Phillips, 25, has suitors in the Championship, as well as in Germany, while Williams is expected to go on loan to a Championship club.”

The Reds have enjoyed a somewhat busy transfer window, bringing in Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsay and Darwin Nunez, in addition to securing the long-term futures of Joe Gomez and Mo Salah.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano drops contract talks update on Liverpool-linked 12-goal winger

At 25 years of age, Phillips being prepared to leave in search of more regular playing time is far from unreasonable or surprising, though we could certainly understand the desire to persist with Williams’ (21) development at this point in time.

The Englishman will be remembered fondly at Anfield, should he secure his exit, for the role played in shoring up the backline in the 2020/21 campaign during a calamitous injury crisis.

If it were entirely up to the coaching staff, we’ve no doubts that a character like our No.47 would remain more than welcome at the club, if somewhat low in the pecking order of centre-halves.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business