Fabrizio Romano drops contract talks update on Liverpool-linked 12-goal winger

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed talks remain ongoing between Arsenal and Bukayo Saka and that the Gunners remain the forward’s priority.

That having been said, ‘top English clubs have been monitoring the situation’, according to the transfer news guru, with the likes of Liverpool thought to admire the 20-year-old star.

“The talks between Arsenal and Bukayo Saka’s camp have been going on since February,” the Italian reporter told Caught Offside in his Daily Briefing for the publication.

“Arsenal consider Saka a key player and think his contract extension is like a new signing, it is a priority for this summer.

“The top English clubs have been monitoring the situation for some time but the good news for Gunners supporters is that Arsenal is the player’s priority: Saka loves the club and there is a negotiation in progress.

“Honestly, I think it is ideal for Bukayo to stay at Arsenal because the project is very clear, ambitious and with a manager who believes in him: Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Saka.

“In my opinion over the years he could end up being worth even more than €100million: remember that Saka is only 20 years old!”

A move this summer should be considered a non-starter, however, given the relative priority of the midfield – indeed, if we are to spend a significant amount of money it won’t be to further bolster a department already plumped up by the additions of Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho.

READ MORE: Liverpool to earn eight times what they bought Ben Davies for in impending Rangers sale

With two years remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta’s outfit will no doubt set a more than serious asking price for any suitor tempted to test the waters.

Should contract talks continue to rumble on until the next summer window, one could understand our recruitment team’s temptation to throw our hat into the ring and secure the long-term future of the right-flank.

It’s a space we’ll be keenly watching here at the Empire of the Kop, though one we expect to evolve into a new contract for the England international in London.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business