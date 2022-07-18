(Video) ‘What would Jan Molby do?’ – Comedian Troy Hawke surprises Man City stars ahead of pre-season tour

Comedian Milo McCabe greeted Manchester City players whilst in character as 1930s throwback, Troy Hawke.

The British TV presenter joked with Kevin de Bruyne and Ederson to think about what Liverpool legend Jan Molby would do if in any doubt.

The Reds are set to face off against the Premier League champions in the upcoming FA Community Shield clash at the end of July ahead of a first league tie with promoted outfit Fulham in early August.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @milocomedy: