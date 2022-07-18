Liverpool to make loan decision with 19-year-old starlet Klopp called ‘absolutely exceptional’ last week

Liverpool could be tempted to offload promising young midfielder Tyler Morton on a temporary basis after a report arose claiming there is loan interest in the 19-year-old.

This comes courtesy of Neil Jones at Goal after Jurgen Klopp described the teenager as being ‘absolutely exceptional’ (as quoted by the Mirror) only last week.

It would suggest a loan move as being somewhat unlikely unless an ideal destination can be secured along with a tempting loan fee.

Having thoroughly impressed both domestically and abroad last term, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to suggest our German tactician would be perfectly happy to have the extra option available in his squad.

Of course, the former Mainz boss has also suggested that we’re in possession of enough midfielders, which could very well tip the scales then in the opposite direction in the interest of protecting Morton’s development.

Given Klopp’s admission that the starlet is capable of playing in both the No.6 and No.8 role, such a degree of versatility could justify his inclusion in the Liverpool squad as we look to build resiliency to mount a successful challenge on all fronts and serve the goal of developing young talent.

