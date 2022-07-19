(Video) Watch adorable moment between Van Dijk and Caroline during AXA gym session

Carol and Caroline are rightly Liverpool legends for their long-service to the club and their close relationships built with Reds stars past and present.

The latter was spotted by talismanic No.4, Virgil van Dijk, in the gantry, who proceeded to wave and get the kitchen staff member’s attention.

It’s lovely for us here at the Empire of the Kop to witness those bonds and, more importantly, the culture at large being maintained under Jurgen Klopp’s stewardship and long may it continue.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV: