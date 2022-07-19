Ben Davies completes permanent move away from Liverpool after failing to make an appearance in 18-month spell

Ben Davies arrived at Liverpool in the midst of a centre-back crisis but has now completed his permanent move away from the club.

The 26-year-old has completed a move to Rangers and Jurgen Klopp had the following to say about the transfer: “Rangers is a fantastic club, a big club. Ben belongs on a big stage for sure.

“European football as well. This presents a proper opportunity to demonstrate his quality and composure. As a person he’s as good a guy as you could hope to meet”.

Arriving from Preston North End for £500,000 and being sold for £4 million is a sign of some good business from the club, pretty much paying for his wages since his arrival at the club (factoring in the loan move to Sheffield United last season too).

It’s testament to the professionalism of the Barrow-in-Furness-born defender that he has been so keen to play football and not sit in the stands and collect pay cheques from the Reds.

It really is quite sad that he never managed a first-team appearance for us but some things aren’t meant to be and now a new chapter begins in Scotland.

Best of luck for the future, Ben!

