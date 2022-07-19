Ex-Red on the player he realised was ‘on a top, top level’ after Liverpool training and has ‘never seen a right foot like his’

Pedro Chirivella made 11 appearances for Liverpool across seven years at the club and came across plenty of talented teammates at Melwood.

Speaking on the Blood Red podcast from the Liverpool Echo, the 25-year-old spoke about one man who caught his eye the most: “The only player in my life that I was really like ‘wow I’m training with him and playing next to him’ was Steven (Gerrard).

“For everything he accomplished in Liverpool, for who he is in Liverpool, for me it was a big day.

“I’ve never seen a right foot like his, the way he shoots, the passes he made, how he runs at that age he was still a machine physically.

“I remember he was one of the players who when I went home and spoke with my parents I said ‘he’s on a top, top level.’”

It’s perhaps not too much of a surprise to hear that Steven Gerrard caught the eye of anyone, never mind a young and aspiring midfielder at the same club.

For our former captain to stand so far above the rest of the squad, so much so that the young Spaniard had to call his parents and tell them about him, shows just how special he is.

There won’t be many in the history of our club that will ever surpass the legacy of our former No.8 and there will be so many stories from so many people about how great he was.

Now serving as Aston Villa’s manager, it feels as though his Anfield story will end after a spell on the sideline as our manager one day.

