Harvey Davies on making his debut for Liverpool in pre-season and how it was a ‘really proud moment for me and my family’

Due to injuries sustained by Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Davies was handed a chance against Crystal Palace and took it with both hands.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 18-year-old discussed his thoughts on the game: “It was obviously really special for me – first game I’ve played so now the debut is done.

“It was nice to do it out here in Singapore in front of all these fans as well. It’s a really proud moment for me and my family.

“I know they were all watching back home; it was a bit of a shame they couldn’t be here but I know they will be absolutely really proud of me and I’m really happy for myself as well”.

Although it’s only a pre-season friendly, there are so many reasons for the ‘keeper to be proud of his performance against Patrick Vieira’s side in Singapore.

Not only was he thrown in at the deep end by being asked to start the second-half of the match, the England Under 19 international played very well in testing conditions.

Looking very calm on the ball and dependable whenever called upon, it was a seriously impressive performance and in front of over 50,000 spectators.

With Adrian reaching his late 30’s and our back-up stopper seemingly destined to depart in the next couple of years, there could be a way into the side for the boyhood Scouser.

That should be the ultimate aim, to try and be second choice for Alisson Becker and prove to Jurgen Klopp that he doesn’t need to sign a new stopper – whenever our young Irishman departs.

The future looks bright between the Anfield sticks.

