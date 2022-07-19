(Photo) Leap forward in Liverpool’s Annie Road End redevelopment spotted as 300-tonne truss lifted into place

Liverpool’s Anfield Road End redevelopment project has taken another leap forward as images circulate online of the 300-tonne truss being lifted into place.

It looks like it’ll be a spectacular sight to compete with the revamped main stand – notably taking the total tally of seats at L4 up to 61,000.

Fans will have to be patient for another season, however, with works not set to be completed until the 2023/24 campaign.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @JenboLFC: