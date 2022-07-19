Liverpool could be without six players for our next pre-season friendly against RB Leipzig in Germany

Liverpool are readying themselves to play in our third pre-season friendly of the summer but we could be without up to six players for the match.

The one piece of good news has been the sight of Joe Gomez back in training with the rest of the squad and it looks like his injury has been put behind him.

There are issues with Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay, Caoimhin Kelleher and Kaide Gordon though and they will face a race against time to be involved in the match.

READ MORE: Ben Davies completes permanent move away from Liverpool after failing to make an appearance in 18-month spell

We will have to wait and hear from Jurgen Klopp as to which players will and won’t be featuring in the first match of our tour of Germany and Austria.

It looks as though our Portuguese forward and No.15 will both be out for the match, given their confirmed injury issues.

Our Brazilian stopper may well be rested as a precaution, ahead of the upcoming campaign but the boss will have a decision to make with his Irish ‘keeper.

It’s a shame that we haven’t seen our new right-back in action yet and he will be in the same boat as the Derby-born winger, in that both would have loved to have been involved in the tour of Thailand and Singapore.

We’ll have to wait and see for what the boss says ahead of our third summer match but fingers crossed all the lads make a quick return.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business