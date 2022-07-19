Liverpool could fill Jude Bellingham hole with £20m Dortmund target ‘highly thought of’ by Reds

Liverpool were evidently keen on addressing the midfield department this summer as failed moves for Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham evidenced.

With Fabrizio Romano reporting in a tweet that Aston Villa would be prepared to part ways with Carney Chukuemeka, however, there remains a possibility that the Reds could deliver something resembling a ‘perfect’ window.

Reliable Goal journalist, Neil Jones, has previously confirmed that the teenager is ‘highly thought of’ by Anfield chiefs – and also by Edin Terzic’s outfit in the Bundesliga – though it remains to be seen whether the Merseysiders will bite at £20m.

If viewed to have a similar talent ceiling to Bellingham, it should be something of a no-brainer for our recruitment team if a fee in the region of £100m and/or the Englishman’s wage demands prove to be prohibitive next summer.

In Steven Gerrard, the 18-year-old is well-positioned to get a good idea of what he’d be stepping into at L4, especially given the former’s prior relationship with Jurgen Klopp as an Academy coach.

It’s a move that ticks a lot of boxes in principle, though there’s yet to be anything concrete on our end as far as actionable interest is concerned.

