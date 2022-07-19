Liverpool sign new contract with throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark as he celebrates the deal on Twitter

Thomas Gronnemark will start his fifth season as Liverpool’s throw-in coach, after the club have decided to extend the deal with the Dane.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 46-year-old wrote: ‘Proud to tell that I have signed a contract for my 5th season as a throw-in coach in Liverpool FC and 3 other pro clubs.

‘I discovered throw-ins when I saw my big cousins doing long throw-ins in the mid 80’s.. So, take your time when you meet a kid… you might start a passion’.

It was quite an innovative move by Jurgen Klopp and his coaches, to employ the expertise of someone with such a specific field of expertise.

Seeing as the former athlete is also working with three other clubs in the new campaign too, it shows that this is an idea that is slowly catching on with other teams.

The message on his Twitter is great as well, showing an immense level of pride in his work and inspiring the future generations to chase their own dreams.

There will be rival supporters who will scoff at our decision to employ a throw-in coach but all these slight changes and improvements from the club will certainly make a difference.

Whether it’s through neuro11 and their brain scanning equipment, employing Frigyes Vanden Auweele to aid recovery and injury prevention, or through having a coach for our throw-ins – if it adds 1% on the pitch, then it’s worth it.

