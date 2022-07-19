Liverpool make move to snap up 22-year-old Man Utd target as Ten Hag’s men balk at asking price – Football Insider

Liverpool reportedly contacted Ajax over the possibility of a transfer for star man Antony who has been closely tracked by the Reds’ bitter rivals Manchester United.

This comes courtesy of sources at Football Insider, with the publication claiming that the Red Devils were reluctant to meet the Brazilian’s £59m asking price.

The Merseyside-based outfit has shown a willingness to fork out a significant sum of money to get their man if wages don’t prove to be prohibitive.

Since missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni to fellow European heavyweights Real Madrid, however, we’ve seen a distinct unwillingness to make any further additions to the squad this summer.

Such an approach is to be applauded generally given our commitment to finding the right man (and only the right man) to improve us.

We’ve the options to get by this season, as Jurgen Klopp rightly pointed out, however, potential future exits mean that more than one new midfielder may very well be essential by next year.

