Only two teen stars from Liverpool’s trip to Asia spotted training with the first-team on their return to Merseyside

Liverpool’s tour of Asia has ended and before the trip to Austria and Germany begins, there’s some time for training in the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby.

Despite Jurgen Klopp bringing a host of young stars to Thailand and Singapore, it appears as though a decision has been made on the best outfield players of the bunch.

Sharing images to the club’s website, those present in the most recent training sessions was made clear and there were only two still remaining from the trip.

Just Isaac Mabaya and Stefan Bajcetic remain in terms of outfield players, with Harvey Davies still being part of the goalkeeping training on Merseyside.

It’s a real vote of confidence for all three lads to be asked to remain with the senior players now that they are back on home soil and may well point to them being handed a chance in domestic cup competitions in the upcoming season.

There’s a bright future and a passageway to the first team for anyone that the boss thinks deserves the chance to be there and let’s hope these teenagers keep proving themselves at this high level.

