Reported Liverpool transfer target completes move to join Sadio Mane in the Bundesliga

Liverpool are linked with countless names in every transfer window and now the rumours can end for one man, as he has completed a move elsewhere.

As confirmed by his new club: ‘FC Bayern have signed defender Matthijs de Ligt from Italian record champions Juventus. The 22-year-old Dutch international has agreed a contract until 30 June 2027’.

Former Red Sadio Mane will have a new teammate at his next training session in Germany and there will be a few less column inches written about the defender.

READ MORE: Rhys Williams completes Championship loan move away for Liverpool for the upcoming season

Given our centre-back strength within our squad, these links always felt manufactured by the player and his agent and the confirmation of a fee that is believed to be £68 million – meant that this move never really felt likely.

Rather than a feeling of one that got away with Bayern Munich singing Matthijs de Ligt, there may be a sigh of relief from our fans as these rumours will now go away.

It all feels like the lack of a title for Juventus in the past two years has led to the player forcing his way out of a club that he still had two years left on his contract with.

Perhaps we were best to avoid this one, although Virgil van Dijk may have enjoyed having his compatriot around.

You can view the confirmation of de Ligt’s transfer via @FCBayernEN on Twitter:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business