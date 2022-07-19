Rhys Williams completes Championship loan move away for Liverpool for the upcoming season

Rhys Williams was sent out to Swansea City at the start of last season and will now hope that his next loan spell will go a lot better.

As reported by his new club’s website: ‘Blackpool Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Rhys Williams on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

‘The defender, 21, joins the Seasiders on the back of an impressive couple of years having made 19 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool during the 2020/21 campaign, including all six of the Reds’ Champions League group stage matches that season’.

READ MORE: Only two teen stars from Liverpool’s trip to Asia spotted training with the first-team on their return to Merseyside

It’s a positive move for the 21-year-old who will hope that his footballing career can be kick-started again, after a tough campaign battling for game time.

The Preston-born defender would not have been sent out without assurances that he would be guaranteed game time and so this is set to be a big campaign for him.

Finishing in 16th place during the last season, the Seasiders will be hoping to maintain their place in the Championship this year and our centre-back will have a big role to play in that.

Following his role in the 2019/20 campaign where we secured Champions League football, all of our supporters are indebted to our No.46 and will wish him nothing but the best.

You can view the confirmation of Williams’ move via @BlackpoolFC on Twitter:

✍️ We're delighted to announce the signing of Rhys Williams on a season-long loan from Liverpool. ➡️ https://t.co/Zi1TEN5U9s pic.twitter.com/C3cBoLE3ps — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) July 19, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business