Rhys Williams is ‘near to completing a loan deal’ that will see him return to the Championship in the new season

Given our heavily stacked defensive options, it looks obvious that Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams will leave this summer on a loan or permanent deal.

As reported by Football League World, it looks as though the 21-year-old may have his next move sorted already: ‘Blackpool are near to completing a loan deal for Liverpool defender Rhys Williams, as per a report from Alan Nixon via Patreon.

‘It appears that the 21-year-old is edging closer to a second-tier return after a rather unproductive loan spell with Swansea City last time out, featuring just five times in the Championship for the South Wales club’.

Following a disappointing period with Swansea City during the first-half of the last campaign, our No.46 was sent back to Anfield and played with the Under-23s for the latter period of the season.

It’s positive to see that this experience in Wales hasn’t knocked his confidence though and the Preston-born defender will be hoping to stamp his mark in the second tier of English football.

All of our supporters will wish him nothing but the best of luck, as we are all greatly indebted for his role in helping us achieve Champions League football in 2020.

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet but this certainly seems like a deal that could very much be completed in the near future.

