(Video) Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool contacted Dortmund over Bellingham summer move & details of call shared

Fabrizio Romano dropped something of a transfer bombshell in sharing that Liverpool officials had got in contact with representatives of Jude Bellingham and Borussia Dortmund ‘a few weeks ago’ over the possibility of a summer move.

The Bundesliga outfit made it clear that their prized asset was ‘untouchable’ in the current window, as was to be expected after the loss of Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Still, that doesn’t rule out a potential exit next summer, though we’ll have our work cut out to beat off some serious competition for the teenager’s signature.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @redRiveraa & originating from @FabrizioRomano:

Fabrizio Romano on Jude Bellingham and Liverpool pic.twitter.com/AyQPVjgt2l — Capitano🌹 (@redRiveraa) July 18, 2022