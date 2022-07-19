‘If it were up to me…’ – Romano names ‘talented’ 23-year-old as ‘smart’ Liverpool midfield addition he’d make

The one area that was deemed by some commentators to be the most critical position for Liverpool to strengthen this summer was the middle of the park, though it seems unlikely that the Reds will get such business done.

Regardless, Fabrizio Romano has urged the Merseysiders to bolster their midfield department by targeting someone like Sporting CP star, Matheus Nunes.

“It’s gone quiet at Liverpool, as many expected, but if it were up to me I think I’d still be in the market for at least one more signing,” the Italian told wrote in his column on Caught Offside’s Substack.

“Personally, I’d sign a new central midfielder. Jurgen Klopp wanted Aurelien Tchouameni when he was at Monaco and held some talks over the deal, but the player preferred Real Madrid.

“I think another midfielder could help Liverpool, a player like Matheus Nunes, a talented 23-year-old from Sporting Lisbon, would be a smart idea. But Liverpool always think long-term and I’m sure they will invest in a midfielder in 2023.”

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield of late, despite the club having insisted that further incomings in this period are far from likely.

Amassing 50 appearances across all competitions last term and being able to feature as a holding midfielder and in a more advanced position in that department, the Portuguese star cuts a dependable figure.

Come the next summer window, Nunes will still lie comfortably within the bounds of the recruitment team’s preferred age profile, should a move be desired.

Of course, we will be taking a gamble as far as his value is concerned, which is surely likely to rise significantly above the £38.3m reported by Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha if he enjoys a strong campaign this term.

