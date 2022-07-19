Six more players are expected to leave Liverpool this summer, either on loan or on a permanent departure from the club

There have been plenty of transfer deals completed at Anfield this summer and it seems like there could still be as many as six more potential departures.

As reported by Neil Jones for GOAL, there are expected to be plenty more outgoings this summer: ‘Both [Nat] Phillips and [Rhys] Williams are expected to leave, with interest growing in the central defensive duo. Phillips, 25, has suitors in the Championship, as well as in Germany, while Williams is expected to go on loan to a Championship club.

‘Loan moves are also likely for midfielders Leighton Clarkson and Jake Cain, as well as forward Jack Bearne.

READ MORE: Rhys Williams is ‘near to completing a loan deal’ that will see him return to the Championship in the new season

‘Tyler Morton, too, has loan interest, though Liverpool may opt to keep the 19-year-old, who made nine senior appearances last season, as cover’.

These six players would join the likes of Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers), Owen Beck (Famalicao), Adam Lewis (Newport County) and James Balagizi (Crawley Town) on loan departures and Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich) and Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco) on permanent deals, as well as Divock Origi, Loris Karius, Sheyi Ojo, Ben Woodburn, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Luis Longstaff and Sean Wilson who were all released.

It looks as though the vast majority will only leave on a temporary basis with Nat Phillips being the only potential sale that could be made.

Jurgen Klopp seems happy with his squad, ahead of the new season, and so it will only be the fringe and young players that would be seen departing Merseyside.

It perhaps hasn’t been as busy in terms of deals in and out of the club this summer as some may have thought but the list above shows how busy we have actually been already.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business