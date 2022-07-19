(Video) First-time Henderson pass has coaches drooling in training

Jordan Henderson showed off his passing range upon Liverpool’s return to the AXA training centre with a sumptuous through ball out wide.

The Englishman’s ability in this department probably doesn’t get the praise it deserves, which is understandable to a certain degree when playing with one of the best passers of a ball in Thiago Alcantara.

Regardless, as the former Sunderland man gets older and moves deeper in the midfield, it’s a trait that will continue to serve him well under Jurgen Klopp.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @caulkerloaner):

Lovely ball there from Hendo 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sWREYNnt5R — Caulkerloaner (@caulkerloaner) July 19, 2022