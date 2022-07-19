(Video) Van Dijk shows off goofy side with training centre dance as Liverpool return from Asia tour

(Video) Van Dijk shows off goofy side with training centre dance as Liverpool return from Asia tour

Virgil van Dijk was in a more than positive mood as he and his fellow Liverpool teammates returned from a pre-season tour of Asia.

The Dutchman was on hand to show off his dance moves in the AXA training centre whilst performing some stretching work along with the likes of Mo Salah, Thiago Alcantara and Bobby Firmino.

Having come so close to quadruple glory last term, we couldn’t be more excited to witness what our No.4 and the Reds will achieve this season – especially after a more than promising transfer window.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @caulkerloaner & originating from LFCTV:

