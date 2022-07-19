(Video) German rock band Die Toten Hosen plays ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at a concert in Switzerland

Liverpool’s anthem of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ is world renowned and it had its latest rendition performed in Switzerland, by a German rock band – Die Toten Hosen.

The band were recorded in Zurich playing the song and it attracted the attention of our supporters, due to the group’s connection with Jurgen Klopp.

This is the same band who recently sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to the boss on stage and also sang our version of ‘I’m so Glad’ by The Beatles.

It certainly looks like our manager has created his own set of passionate Reds, following his relationship with them and us.

You can watch the video of Die Toten Hosen via Reddit user u/kanalreiniger69:

