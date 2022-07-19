(Video) Jordan Henderson feels the heat in Liverpool’s pre-season training as Merseyside temperatures soar

Liverpool is currently going through some unprecedented weather conditions and Jordan Henderson was certainly feeling the affects of the temperatures.

Some of the players may have thought that a return to Merseyside from our tour of Asia, would be met with a drop in temperatures but it wasn’t the case.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad were training in the mid to high 30’s and it was obvious that our skipper was finding it a little difficult to play in.

Cameras present picked up our No.14 letting out a big exhale of breath, as he smirked due to the difficulty the heat was posing him and his teammates.

You can watch the video of Henderson via @LFC on Twitter:

