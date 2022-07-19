(Video) Mo Salah stars in Rick and Morty Adidas advert as the Egyptian is reimagined in cartoon form

Mo Salah is a world star and his standing within the game has been presented in a much different way than we are used to seeing.

Given his connections with Adidas, the Egyptian King has starred in their latest TV advert but only his voice was used – alongside a cartoon version of himself.

Popular animated science fiction sitcom ‘Rick and Morty’ have been used to advertise the new boots released by the sports brand and our No.11 was used heavily within the clip.

Being stored in Rick Sanchez’s underground lab, the 30-year-old was soon displaying his footballing skills against some aliens.

Probably best to watch this one rather than us trying to explain it for you!

You can watch Salah in the Adidas advert via Adult Swim on YouTube:

