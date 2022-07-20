Jurgen Klopp and his staff have their say on Darwin Nunez’s first two pre-season performances for Liverpool – report

Liverpool supporters are standing by Darwin Nunez amidst criticism from rival supporters and it’s clear that everyone else within the club is thinking the same way.

As reported by James Pearce for The Athletic: ‘The clip of a glaring Nunez miss against United went viral as rival fans mocked him and Liverpool, but the reality is that Klopp and his staff have been more than satisfied with what they’ve seen from the player so far.

‘They loved his movement and his ability to get away from defenders and find pockets of space. There were also promising signs of an understanding being formed with both full-backs, who looked to exploit his pace and power in behind’.

If anyone is jumping to conclusions after watching just over an hour of our new No.27 and in pre-season friendlies during his first ever week with the club, then more fool them.

The Uruguayan’s price tag, and the fact that he is ‘replacing’ Sadio Mane, has meant that there has been a great deal of interest in his summer performances from rival supporters.

However, rather than actually watching his performances against Manchester United and Crystal Palace, opinions have been formed by ‘highlight’ reels that have been used to belittle his displays.

There will be the utmost confidence from the supporters and the club that the 23-year-old will shine this season and will be ready to terrorise Premier League defences.

