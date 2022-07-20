Jurgen Klopp on the 19-year-old that he is ‘really excited about seeing’ in action this year, after a strong pre-season already

Liverpool have signed Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay this summer but Jurgen Klopp views one other player like a new signing.

Speaking with The Athletic, the 55-year-old was full of praise for Harvey Elliott: “For me, Harvey is a new signing as well. He is very young.

“He came back brilliant (from the injury), then had a little low — that is completely normal after being that long out. So I’m really excited about seeing him.”

It’s no secret that our new No.19 had a difficult season last time out, one that started so positively but fizzled out after injury setbacks and comebacks but it all will have helped his progression so much.

The 19-year-old has a thirst to impress his boss and after waiting patiently toward the end of the last campaign and working on his fitness this summer, the start of the new season won’t be able to come quick enough for him.

The former Fulham youngster will want to stake his claim as our midfield option for the future and will be trying to ensure that every opportunity handed to him, is taken with both hands.

It’s set to be a huge year ahead for the midfielder and hopefully one of many brilliant campaigns in a red shirt at Anfield, for the boyhood Red.

