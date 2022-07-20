Naby Keita on why he’s ‘really happy to be going back to Germany’ and facing his old club RB Leipzig

Naby Keita is being handed a second opportunity to face his old team RB Leipzig for Liverpool, as we meet again in pre-season.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 27-year-old discussed his emotions on a return to his old stomping ground: “I’m made up and really happy to be going back to Germany, in particular the town of Leipzig.

“That’s where I really progressed as a player and that’s where Liverpool first saw me and decided to bring me to the club.

“I’ll be really happy to go back to see my old teammates and my old club. It’s a young team that plays football the right way and in a good spirit. So, I think it’s going to be a great game.”

Our No.8 last faced his old club during our 2-0 second leg Champions League victory over the Germans in 2021 and it’s always a special feeling for any player to return to a former employer.

With it being pre-season too, the Guinean will have the chance to spend a little more time with some former friends who are still at the Red Bull sponsored club.

It was the midfielder’s performances in the Bundesliga that helped convince Jurgen Klopp that he was the player we should shell out around £55 million for and bring him to Merseyside.

Whilst some may believe that the former Red Bull Salzburg man hasn’t been worth that fee, seeing as he is reportedly in talks over a new contract with the club, the boss and his staff have clearly been impressed with his four years at Anfield.

