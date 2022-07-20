Naby Keita sets out his targets for the upcoming season and his desire to ‘get on the scoresheet more frequently’ for Liverpool

Many players set themselves targets for the upcoming season and Naby Keita has shared what his hopes are for the campaign ahead.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 27-year-old said: ‘Every season I set myself targets to try to compare and compete with what I have done in the previous season.

‘I always try to improve and achieve even more. Right from when I first started playing football, I have always been like that. Last season went pretty well, I played in a lot of games, which we won.

‘This season I would like to do the same again and play in every game I can. More than anything else, it’s just to help the team out and maybe get on the scoresheet more frequently’.

If goals are high on the agenda, then our supporters may have plenty to look forward to – given the calibre of goals scored against the likes of Crystal Palace, Atletico Madrid and Newcastle United last year.

With four goals and three assists in 40 games for the Reds last season, there is plenty of room for more goal involvements from the midfielder in the next campaign.

The Guinean isn’t the odd one out in the middle of our pitch though, with Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold taking the goal involvements that most teams would attribute to their midfielders – within Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

There is always room for improvement and seeing as our coaches always like to tweak how the team operates, perhaps there will be more room for the former RB Leipzig man, and his peers, to contribute more going forward.

It’s set to be an exciting year ahead and let’s hope it ends in more silverware for the whole squad.

