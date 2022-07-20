(Video) All smiles for Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk as the pair return to Kirkby for their first gym session

(Video) All smiles for Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk as the pair return to Kirkby for their first gym session

As several members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad only joined the squad during the tour of Asia, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah hadn’t returned to Kirkby until now.

A few of the international Reds were put through their paces in the gym and it was fair to say that our No.4 and the Egyptian King looked to be in very high spirits.

Laughing, joking, dancing and working hard – it’s the perfect balance of everything you would want to see from some of your biggest stars.

The duo, alongside Bobby Firmino and Thiago Alcantara, must be such positive role models for any younger members of our squad.

