(Video) Ben Davies unveiled to the Rangers fans as his permanent move from Liverpool to Scotland is finalised

No sooner was Ben Davies’ move to Rangers confirmed, he was handed the opportunity to walk into a full stadium and receive a warm welcome.

It was an 18-month spell at Liverpool that saw the defender fail to register a first-team appearance but he left with the best wishes of everyone from our club.

Now that his new journey has begun in Scotland, the 26-year-old will hope that his career can be kick-started in the SPL.

Given the warm reception he received at Ibrox, the defender looks set to have a positive spell under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

You can watch the video of Davies at Rangers via @RangersFC on Twitter:

🏡 Welcome to Ibrox pic.twitter.com/fHCiqpbq7w — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 19, 2022

