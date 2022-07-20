(Video) Liverpool fans get excited by Luis Diaz’s brilliant performances in training ahead of our third pre-season game

With this being his first full campaign and maiden pre-season with Liverpool, many of our supporters are excited by what Luis Diaz could offer in this campaign.

Hitting the ground running is not something that many new signings can do in a Jurgen Klopp team but our No.23 slotted right into our style of play.

Now, clips from his first few sessions back in Kirkby have got Reds across the world excited about the prospect of the Colombian being even better next season.

Thanks to a series of videos shared by the club’s Twitter account, it looks like the 25-year-old has his finishing touch sorted and is ready to rip up the Premier League next month.

You can watch the video of Diaz in training via @LFC on Twitter:

Just Luis Diaz doing Luis Diaz things 😎 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 19, 2022

