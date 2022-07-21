(Video) Watch Adrian’s cool nerves to keep out Nkunku effort in the box just before HT whistle

Adrian won’t see the spotlight much this season as Liverpool’s third-choice goalkeeper, though it’s somewhat reassuring to know that the Spaniard can be relied upon if necessary come the start of the season proper.

The Spaniard showed cool nerves to deny Christopher Nkunku from close range after the Frenchman wrong sided Ibrahima Konate to free himself in the Reds’ box.

The former West Ham shotstopper ensured the scoreline remained weighted in the Merseysiders’ favour, paving the way for Darwin Nunez’s second-half goal glutz.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @caulkerloaner):