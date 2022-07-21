(Videos) Watch all goals from Darwin Nunez’s first Liverpool hat-trick in stunning Leipzig compilation

It’s fair to say Darwin Nunez will have silenced his online critics with a stunning second-half showing for Liverpool against RB Leipzig.

The Uruguayan was devastating from close-range for Jurgen Klopp’s men, firing twice more after netting a penalty in the opening minutes of the second 45.

Whilst we should be inclined to remember that this is still only the pre-season period, it can’t be denied that this latest performance will be something of a confidence booster for the £64m who was previously lambasted on Twitter.

