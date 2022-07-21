(Photo) Luis Diaz shows off impressive muscle gains in cool snap

The ease with which Luis Diaz took to life in the English top-flight was particularly impressive given the Colombian international’s lack of a pre-season, proper tactical instruction and physical adaptation.

Since the prior campaign, however, it seems the former FC Porto wide man has made efforts to work on his body, with a fresh photo of the player showing notable muscle gain.

It’s an improvement that’s sure to help the 25-year-old enjoy an even stronger season with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and we’re excited to see how further time spent with our German tactician will benefit him on the pitch.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @LFCTransferRoom:

📲 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔: Luis Diaz has gained a lot of muscle since joining Liverpool. Here’s a recent picture of how he looks! Ready to dominate the Prem’ pic.twitter.com/SCd1egcb5Z — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 21, 2022