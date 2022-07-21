(Video) Elliott wolf-whistles hat-trick hero Nunez in hilarious clip online

Having evidently become aware of the criticism he was facing online, there’s nothing that will have delighted Liverpool fans more than seeing Darwin Nunez silence his critics with a stellar four-goal showing against RB Leipzig.

Reacting to the Uruguayan international holding the match ball, Harvey Elliott couldn’t resist a cheeky wolf-whistle at the £64m striker.

It’s heartwarming to see the outpouring of love for the 23-year-old from his fellow teammates after a confidence-boosting outing in Germany.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Harvey Elliott’s Instagram (via @Watch_LFC):

Harvey Elliott on Instagram 😂 pic.twitter.com/IvxZsyorJL — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) July 21, 2022