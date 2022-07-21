(Image) Naby Keita shows off new hairdo ahead of facing his former club RB Leipzig in Germany

Pre-season provides most teams the opportunity to tinker with a few tactical changes and Naby Keita has used it to make a change with his hair.

Normally sporting the buzz cut, our No.8 was seen sporting something a little different as he and the rest of the squad boarded the plane to Germany for our third pre-season game of the summer.

Thanks to images shared on the club’s website, the midfielder was seen to have gone for the clean shave look on his head and has clearly been cutting down on some head weight ahead of the new season.

It’s set to be a big campaign for the Guinean and if rumours are to be believed, he could be on the cusp of signing a new contract at the club.

There have been several of our supporters who may have not been fully convinced by his four years on Merseyside but it’s clear that Jurgen Klopp is a fan and wants him to hang around longer.

Ahead of a new season at Anfield though, the mission for the 27-year-old is staying fit and holding down a first-team place in the team.

