(Video) Liverpool fans will be blown away by how Carvalho beats his man to set up Nunez’s fourth goal

Fabio Carvalho’s contributions in the second-half of action will have been somewhat overshadowed (as will, no doubt, many others’) by the efforts of Darwin Nunez.

The Portuguese talent was spotted beating his marker with a clever header to launch himself into space and feed the Uruguayan international for his fourth goal of the night.

The former Fulham Academy graduate has already shown more than a glimpse of his potential readiness for the challenges posed by the English top-flight with some exciting cameos for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Perhaps we’ll see the youngster make that crucial step from the off as Harvey Elliott was trusted to do last term.

