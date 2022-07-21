(Video) Liverpool fans will be blown away by how Carvalho beats his man to set up Nunez’s fourth goal

Fabio Carvalho’s contributions in the second-half of action will have been somewhat overshadowed (as will, no doubt, many others’) by the efforts of Darwin Nunez.

The Portuguese talent was spotted beating his marker with a clever header to launch himself into space and feed the Uruguayan international for his fourth goal of the night.

The former Fulham Academy graduate has already shown more than a glimpse of his potential readiness for the challenges posed by the English top-flight with some exciting cameos for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Perhaps we’ll see the youngster make that crucial step from the off as Harvey Elliott was trusted to do last term.

Fabio Carvalho is ridiculous, the way he cushioned that header over the defender and then weight of pass is so, so nice https://t.co/xGmnxdD0tY — Danny Corcoran (@calcio_danny) July 21, 2022