(Video) Watch Konate clatter Nkunku with perfectly-timed challenge during Leipzig win

Ibrahima Konate made his presence known in an encounter with his old outfit RB Leipzig in Liverpool’s pre-season visit to Germany.
The Frenchman was spotted pitching in with a well-timed lunge to deny Christopher Nkunku possession of the ball – a challenge that sent the Frenchman sprawling away inside the centre circle.
The Merseysiders are set to finish their pre-season preparations with a visit to Austria next week ahead of a Community Shield clash with Manchester City.
