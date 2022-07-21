(Video) Watch Konate clatter Nkunku with perfectly-timed challenge during Leipzig win

Ibrahima Konate made his presence known in an encounter with his old outfit RB Leipzig in Liverpool’s pre-season visit to Germany.

The Frenchman was spotted pitching in with a well-timed lunge to deny Christopher Nkunku possession of the ball – a challenge that sent the Frenchman sprawling away inside the centre circle.

The Merseysiders are set to finish their pre-season preparations with a visit to Austria next week ahead of a Community Shield clash with Manchester City.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @JarryBatterson: