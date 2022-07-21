Liverpool could sell Oxlade-Chamberlain to West Ham United for ‘around £10 million in the summer transfer window’ – report

There has been a rather public declaration that our incoming transfer business is over for the summer but in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, we may have another departure on our hands.

As reported by The Irish Mail (via Hammers News): ‘Liverpool could sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to West Ham United for around £10 million in the summer transfer window.

‘That’s according to a report from The Mirror who claim that Hammers boss David Moyes is keen to bring the 28-year-old Liverpool man to the London Stadium this summer’.

There have been several links with our No.15 and the London club already and it seems that these rumours won’t be going away just yet.

The England international has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and it seems that, should we receive a reasonable offer for his services, the club would listen.

We are always reactionary in the transfer market and so a late move wouldn’t be off the cards but the former Arsenal man would need to allow us time to find a replacement, if he is to depart.

Jurgen Klopp has clearly weighed up the value of keeping the 28-year-old with the possible funds we could receive and decided that he wants him to stay at the club.

With many supports already clamouring for an extra midfield option regardless of any further transfer business, then there will be a huge outcry to add a squad or young player in – if the versatile midfielder does depart.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens with this one but with him remaining at home due to injury, whilst the squad travel to Austria, he will have time to ponder his future.

