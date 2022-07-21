(Video) Reported target Matheus Nunes looks like midfield monster Liverpool need in stunning highlights reel – opinion

Matheus Nunes remains a name uttered somewhat consistently in the transfer rumour mongering taking place ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Able to comfortably dribble past a press, show strength on the ball and demonstrate a willingness to drive play forward, the Sporting CP star looks an attractive potential transfer option.

With two games of pre-season already completed, however, it would take an absolutely phenomenal signing to encourage the club to bring in a new player midway through our preparations for the next term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Fiko Football and @LewYNWA (originating from @ElvisOhene2):

Very unlikely for it to happen after Klopps comments etc, but Matheus Nunes would be a superb addition. 23 y/o, 6ft tall and has all the attributes to be a LFC midfielder. pic.twitter.com/6fAfh7BPtb — Lewis 🌊 (@LewYNWA) July 14, 2022