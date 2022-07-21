Liverpool will get good look at 32-goal hitman reportedly considered as Nunez alternative during Leipzig clash

Liverpool started brightly against RB Leipzig in their third pre-season friendly with Mo Salah finding the net within the opening 10 minutes of action.

One man Reds fans may be keen to keep an eye on beyond the Egyptian King, however, is that of former reported target, Christopher Nkunku.

The Bundesliga attacker, who finished on 32 goals in 50 games (across all competitions) last term, was allegedly considered as a potential alternative to £64m signing, Darwin Nunez.

READ MORE: Joe Gomez issues honest response to Aston Villa & Real Madrid transfer links

With the recruitment team often building extensive lists of prospective targets, it would be far from surprising to learn that the 24-year-old was actively considered as a potential addition to the side.

Able to play in the centre-forward role, attacking midfield and down both wings, few could blame Jurgen Klopp and Co. for being intrigued by what the Frenchman could bring to the German’s project at Anfield.

It wasn’t meant to be for Nkunku on this occasion, though that should by no means rule out a later move for the forward if Julian Ward and his team think the No.18 is one to watch.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business