Mo Salah shortlisted as one of final three for African Men’s Player of the Year award alongside ex-Red and PL star

Mo Salah is one of the greatest players in world football and has now been shortlisted as one of the best three players in Africa.

As reported by the club’s website: ‘Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been named on the final three-man shortlist for the 2022 African Men’s Player of the Year award.

‘Former Red Sadio Mane and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy complete the shortlist for the trophy, which will be handed out on Thursday July 21’.

It will always be odd to see Sadio Mane listed as a former Liverpool player and he will certainly have a fair proportion of our supporters willing him on to victory in this competition.

Most Reds will want our Egyptian King to claim his crown again though and his performances in the last campaign certainly warranted his place as being considered the best in the world.

Losing to Senegal in the AFCON final and during the World Cup play-offs will surely mean that either the Bayern Munich or Chelsea man will be favoured for the award, based on individual accolades won.

Fingers crossed for the 30-year-old and we will all be backing him when the winner is announced.

