(Video) Nunez opens Liverpool scoring account with powerful penalty ‘keeper gets hands on but can’t keep out

There was a collective intake of breath as Darwin Nunez stepped up to the penalty spot to capitalise on the award of a spot-kick after Luis Diaz was downed by RB Leipzig’s No.1.

The Uruguayan’s effort was simply too powerful for Janis Blaswich to keep out of the net, despite getting a hand to the effort.

Hopefully it’ll be the confidence boost the 23-year-old needs to get the ball rolling with Jurgen Klopp’s men and silence the outpouring of criticism online.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of RB Leipzig’s channel & @Watch_LFC:

Darwin Nuñez bags his first Liverpool goal from the spot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mTdljHfPQA — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) July 21, 2022