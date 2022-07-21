(Video) Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett shares Darwin Nunez prediction Liverpool fans will love

Paddy Pimblett has backed Darwin Nunez to be a roaring success in the Premier League this term, such to an extent that the UFC star has predicted the Uruguayan will outscore fellow English top-flight new boy Erling Haaland this coming term.

The Liverpool fan reasoned that he reckoned the former Borussia Dortmund star’s injury record would not work in his favour in his maiden season in English football.

Reds supporters will no doubt be hoping to see our No.27 replicate his goalscoring form last year, in which the striker amassed 34 goals in 41 games for Benfica.

You can catch the clip here, courtesy of Sky Sports