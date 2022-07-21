(Video) Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett names ‘unbelievable talent’ he wants to sign for Liverpool – follows him on Instagram

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett is very familiar with the talent on offer when it comes to England international and global superstar, Jude Bellingham.

The UFC fighter told Sky Sports that the Borussia Dortmund star is the one player he’d be very interested in Liverpool adding to their ranks, labelling the midfielder an ‘unbelievable talent’.

Whilst there’ll be plenty of competition for the teenager’s signature next summer, it certainly can’t hurt to have the Reds supporter in the Bundesliga man’s ear on Instagram laying the seeds for a potential Anfield switch when the time is ripe.

