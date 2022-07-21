(Video) John Arne Riise revisits violent encounter with Craig Bellamy before Camp Nou win

John Arne Riise revisited a somewhat traumatic memory of an evening encounter with former Liverpool striker, Craig Bellamy.

The controversial Welshman had drunkenly confronted his teammate at the time with a golf club following a disagreement about a karaoke night, a moment the 41-year-old admitted could have ended his playing career early had it escalated further.

It’s quite something that, despite the incident between the pair, both players had a big hand in our 2-1 victory at the Camp Nou that season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/VerticalWaste & the Filthy Fellas Podcast: