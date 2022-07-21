(Video) John Arne Riise revisits violent encounter with Craig Bellamy before Camp Nou win

Posted by
(Video) John Arne Riise revisits violent encounter with Craig Bellamy before Camp Nou win

John Arne Riise revisited a somewhat traumatic memory of an evening encounter with former Liverpool striker, Craig Bellamy.

The controversial Welshman had drunkenly confronted his teammate at the time with a golf club following a disagreement about a karaoke night, a moment the 41-year-old admitted could have ended his playing career early had it escalated further.

It’s quite something that, despite the incident between the pair, both players had a big hand in our 2-1 victory at the Camp Nou that season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/VerticalWaste & the Filthy Fellas Podcast:

Riise shares a story about his altercation with Bellamy before the Barca game in 2007 @filthy_fellas from LiverpoolFC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top