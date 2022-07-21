Will new signings help kick Manchester City into second place this season?

Every Liverpool fan is hoping for a reversal of fortunes from last season, which would see the club become Premier League champions.

For this to happen, the team has to retain the quality that has been evident in recent seasons whilst eliminating the tendency to draw too many games.

One of the big questions people are asking is will the new signings help with this? So far, there is certainly plenty to be positive about in this summer’s transfer dealings.

We spoke to a football expert from JustGamblers.com who highlighted the signing of Darwin Nunez, who has been under pressure following a slow start in pre-season. He said:

“The arrival of Núñez has certainly created a really positive energy. Liverpool fans saw his value in the Champions League games against Benfica so they know the quality they can expect to see when he puts on a red shirt.”

However, there was also a word of caution offered:

“It can take time for a player to settle at a new club but with the departure of Mané, Origi, and to a lesser extent Minamino, the club needs to make sure that the forward line is running as effectively as possible. Hopefully, Núñez will not take too long to show his worth but there is no absolute guarantee.”

Even given the possibility of a settling-in period, Nunez is a quality signing for the club that looks set to deliver, especially over the longer term. Can the same be said for the other players who have arrived during the summer transfer window?

Transfer action – positive or negative?

Aside from the signing of Nunez, Liverpool have concentrated their efforts on signing other young talented players so far this transfer window. This means that they are planning not just for immediate success but for a longer-term positive strategy.

The signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham gives the club another playmaker to grab the hearts of fans in the way that players like Philippe Coutinho and Luis Garcia have in the past.

The 19-year-old is full of potential. The same can be said of Calvin Ramsay, although the 18-year-old right-back is more likely to be a cup squad player than a Premier League regular given the quality that the Reds already have in defence right now.

Safe to say that all three players have something to add to the squad. It’s also important to add Luis Diaz to the mix as a positive 2022 transfer.

It’s hard to believe that he only arrived at the club earlier this year given that he looks as though he has been wearing a Liverpool shirt for years, but he is still a new feature and a hugely successful one at that.

It’s not only new arrivals that could certainly help the club’s chances to become champions this season. There is also a familiar face who is technically a new signing in terms of contracts.

The Salah effect

When Mo Salah signed a new three-year deal at Liverpool, there was a collective sigh of relief across the red half of the city. It put an end to months of speculation and meant that the club was guaranteed the services of its goal-scoring talisman for the next few seasons at least.

It’s this fact that as much as, if not more than, new arrivals will help Liverpool to overcome the challenge from Manchester City during the 2022-23 season.

There has been plenty of discussion in the media around whether the Egyptian is worth a salary that is rumoured to be in excess of £350,000 per week with scoring bonuses in addition. However, few fans will have a problem with the amount of money spent keeping our No.11 at the club.

According to the latest odds, new signings have not affected Liverpool’s position with the Sky Blues still odds-on favourites to retain their title, at 8/13.

However, they have also lost top players like Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus and while Erling Haaland is an exciting signing for them, he may take time to make an impact.

Only when the season starts will we begin to see the impact of the new signings at Liverpool and City and there are other teams, like Chelsea, who could cause an upset.

That being said, the experts and the bookmakers do not seem to be looking much further than Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s men to fight for the title again with the Reds second favourites in the betting at 2/1.

If Nunez hits the ground running, Diaz continues to impress, and Salah retains his form, there is a good chance that the second favourites could upset the odds and lift the Premier League trophy again this season.

