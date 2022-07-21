(Video) Trent picks out Salah run with stunning ball to bypass Leipzig midfield

It’s no coincidence that Liverpool’s best pre-season game so far has coincided with stellar performances from the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino, amongst others.

The No.66 delivered a few sumptuous passes in the opening half of action, one of which was captured by @caulkerloaner on Twitter, with the Egyptian released by a lovely soaring effort.

It’s promising already to see the right fullback attempting such adventurous balls and even more promising to see that the No.66’s connection with our No.11 is as strong as ever.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV via @caulkerloaner: